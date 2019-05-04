Comcast is hosting a job fair to fill open sales positions in its Jacksonville call center.

The hiring event is Wednesday, April 10 at 4600 Touchton Rd. E in Jacksonville. Walk-ins are welcomed and you may attend the first session at 11 a.m. or the second session at 4 p.m. Attendees should plan to stay two to three hours.

Comcast inbound sales representatives "interact directly with customers over the phone to promote and sell Comcast products and services," Comcast says.

Don't forget to dress professionally, bring multiple copies of your resume, and be prepared for an interview with a hiring manager.