Sherry Carver was last seen in the area of the County Line Bar on U.S. Highway 90 West on Sunday, according to a CCSO Facebook post.

LAKE CITY, Fla. — The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is asking for help from the community to locate a missing woman.

