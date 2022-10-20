Columbia County Sheriff's Office looking for two missing girls

Deputies say the girls were last seen in the area of SE Beech Street Wednesday.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — UPDATE: A Florida AMBER Alert has been issued for Ashlynn Cox, last seen in the area of the 180th block of SE Beech Street in Lake City.

The child may be in the company of Jesse Hammersla, who was last seen wearing a blue plaid short-sleeved button down shirt and blue plaid shorts.

They may be traveling in a 2001, gold Toyota Sienna, FL tag number 9466AS. The vehicle has a dent on the front passenger side and a sticker on the bottom left and right rear windshield. There are no hubcaps on the vehicle and the tires appear all black. They may be in the Jacksonville, Florida area

Columbia County detectives are asking for help locating two missing girls who they believe ran away together.

Deputies say the girls were last seen in the area of SE Beech Street Wednesday.

Deputies say Alyssah Tyler, 14, is 5 feet and 3 inches tall and weighs roughly 150 pounds. She has blonde hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a black and light blue hoodie, blue jeans and white crocks.

Ashlynn Cox, 16, is 5 feet and 10 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. Deputies say Ashlynn was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, blue jeans and white and lime green Adidas shoes.

Anyone who may know their whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Cason at 386- 758-1147.