As Hurricane Michael is expected to make landfall as a Category Four hurricane, Columbia County is one of the 35 counties Governor Rick Scott put under a state of emergency.

At the county fairgrounds in Lake City, utility crews were staged to be sent out towards the storm. Emergency management personnel are warning people to prepare for the worst.

“It's not a big deal right now but this is always a great opportunity to test your plan that you have for your family,” said Shayne Morgan, Director of Columbia County Emergency Management.

"It's not just going to be just your average thunderstorm, so we're going to take correct precautions for that. Make sure everything’s tied down, people have water and food and stuff like that. We'll make it through,” said Timothy Meissen Jr.

The day before impact, convenience stores still have plenty of water on their shelves and gas stations still have gas.

"I have extra water, we got a generator, and we're going to sit here and ride it out,” said Jeffry Pope.

There are three shelters open as of Tuesday at 6 p.m.: Westside Community Center, Fort White Community Center, and Winfield Community Center.

The schools will be closed Wednesday and Thursday.

Sandbags will be available at 7 am Wednesday at Columbia County Public Works on Quinten Street.

Overall, most people we talked to don't feel too worried as the storm approaches.

"I just don't think this is going to be bad but I could be wrong,” said Wendell Harris.

The utility crews will be heading out to different parts of the region, helping any areas impacted by the storm.

© 2018 WTLV