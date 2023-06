Twenty-nine year old Alexander Cook is missing from Columbia County. Police say he may be in the area of Lowndes County, Georgia.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — Twenty-nine-year-old Alexander Cook is missing from Columbia County, the Columbia County Sheriff's Office reported Wednesday.

They say he has not been in touch with his family in an "extended period of time."

Police say he could be in the area of Lowndes County, Georgia.

Cook is 6 foot and 174 pounds. He is pictured below.