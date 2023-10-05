Hatcher says he was bitten by a Lonestar tick and developed an allergy to red meat. It’s called Alpha-gal syndrome (AGS).

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Imagine being bitten by a tick and your life changing because of it, well that happens more than you may think.

In 2019, we told you about a man who was bitten by a tick and went into cardiac arrest.

Since that story aired, another Columbia County couple is sharing their story.

“I was standing in a ditch the day before and something as simple as that can cause a very life changing issue to happen,” said Keith Hatcher, bitten by tick.

Hatcher says he was bitten by a Lonestar tick and developed an allergy to red meat. It’s called Alpha-gal syndrome (AGS).

“Everywhere I go, I have to look for something like chicken or fish and I’ve got to make sure I don’t eat dairy products, no milk and no butter,” said Hatcher.

Hatcher was bitten in April but hasn’t had any severe symptoms of Alpha-gal.

He credits his friend, Raymond Peeler, who shared his story with First Coast News in 2019 with helping him get a quick diagnosis.

“Things he was going through were all alarming to me because they were life threatening, he flatlined several times, he was on a ventilator and he went undiagnosed for six years,” said Hatcher.

Peeler, was finally diagnosed with Alpha-gal syndrome.

His story alerted more people in Columbia County to pay attention to tick bites. Hatcher says when he found this tick on his back, he immediately had a blood test.

“We are just so incredibly grateful that people share their stories to prevent happenings that can be really ending up in a horrible way,” said Karla Hatcher, Keith’s wife.

Doctors are still studying the syndrome and say the key to a healthy life with Alpha-gal is to be tested after a tick bite.

It has made a healthy difference for the Hatchers.

“They can do different testing and they would have to do a detailed exam and if you have a history of a tick bite especially from a STARI tick, those are some of the things to look for,” said Dr. M. Reza.