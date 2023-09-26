Columbia County K-9 'Chaos' found safe

Chaos went missing after chasing a suspect who fled a traffic stop. Deputies say the suspect had out of county warrants and drugs in his possession.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — Columbia County K-9 Chaos has been located more than 24 hours after going missing, according to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Hunter said Chaos was seen on SE Pounds Hammock Road Tuesday morning and deputies were able to locate him.

Chaos went missing after chasing a 29-year-old man into the woods Monday morning. Deputies were able to locate the suspect and arrest him, but Chaos was nowhere to be found.

The suspect reportedly led authorities on a chase after fleeing a traffic stop. Deputies said the man had out of county warrants and drugs in his possession.