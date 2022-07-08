Driver who died on ATV may also be shooter in Columbia County incident

Detectives are working to determine if the person who died in an ATV accident near Lake City is the suspect who shot and grazed a victim earlier Friday.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla — A man who died during an ATV incident in Columbia County Friday may be connected to a shooting earlier that morning.

Around 2:40 a.m. the Columbia County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of gunfire at a residence on Southwest Richards Drive in Lake City, deputies said.

Deputies located a victim at the scene who had been grazed by a bullet, not requiring medical attention, CCSO said.

The victim and a witness gave deputies the name of a possible suspect and said the suspect was believed to be driving an ATV, according to deputies.

At 8:09 a.m., a one-vehicle crash less than two-miles away involving an ATV was reported in the area of SW Mount Carmel Avenue and SW Dalmatian Lane, deputies said.

Deputies pronounced the driver dead upon arrival, according to CCSO.

The driver of the ATV failed to make a left curve going south on SW Mount Carmel Avenue. The four-wheelr went off the road into a ditch, causing the front left of the vehicle to collide with a concrete block, Florida Highway Patrol said.

After the collision, the four-wheeler continued traveling south into a wooded area. The driver was thrown from the four-wheeler as it overturned multiple times, according to FHP.