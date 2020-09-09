Columbia County detectives searching for missing woman

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office says 47-year-old Michelle Rivera was last known to be near Cypress Lake Road and Horse Way in Lake City at the end of August.

LAKE CITY, Fla. — The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help to find a missing woman last seen in August.

The sheriff's office said in a Facebook post that 47-year-old Michelle Ann Rivera was last known to be in the area of Cypress Lake Road and Horse Way in Lake City near the end of August. Rivera takes medication, but it was not known whether she has her medication with her, the post says.

Rivera has been entered into state and federal databases as missing, and detectives are now asking for the public's help in locating her, the sheriff's office says.

Anyone with information on where Rivera might be is asked to call Detective N. Elliott at 386-758-1095.