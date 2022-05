Welch was last seen near Three Rivers Estates in Fort White.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Columbia County deputies are searching for a missing juvenile. He is believed to be a runaway.

Dillon Welch is 5'10". He was last seen wearing black shorts or pants and carrying a black and white Adidas bag.

If you have any information about his location or any other details, please call (386)719-2005 or t Detective Perez at (386)758-1095