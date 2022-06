Anyone who knows her whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Cason at 386-758-1095 or Dispatch at 386-719-2005.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Columbia County Sheriff's Office detectives are seeking the public's help in locating Dorothy Robinson, who has been reported missing.

Deputies say she's 33, and that clothing description and other information is limited at this time.

Anyone who knows her whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Cason at 386-758-1095 or Dispatch at 386-719-2005.