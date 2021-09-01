Columbia County authorities searching for missing 15-year-old girl

Abigail Law is 5'6'' and 120 lbs with brown, possibly blonde, hair and brown hair. She was last seen a Hollister crop top and ripped jeans.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla — The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing teenager.

Abigail Law, 15, has ties to both Columbia and Suwanee counties, according to the sheriff's office.

The CCSO did not when she was reported missing or where she was last seen.

Abigail is 5'6'' and 120 lbs with brown, possibly blonde, hair and brown hair. She was last seen a Hollister crop top and ripped jeans.