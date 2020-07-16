College student who survived when her SUV flipped six times now looking for driver who caused the crash

The woman is alive, in part, thanks to good Samaritans who jumped into action to free her from her crumpled car.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Sunday drive to work almost turned deadly for 23-year old Jaelyn Benyard. While traveling north on I-95, her SUV was struck by a fast-approaching black Camry.

“He hit me once on my drivers’ side, then as I swerved, he hit me again and that’s when I hydroplaned and flipped," Benyard said. "My car rolled at least six times finally landing in a ditch off the highway."

It happen just past the Golfair exit around 5 p.m. Witnesses said the SUV bounced around like a ball.

"It was a lot of people who stopped to make sure I was okay. They were able to get the glass out of my passenger door and I was able to crawl out that way," Benyard said.

She said she feared her car could catch fire and it was, literally, a race against time, a race for life.

Witnesses said, while they were rescuing Benyard, the suspected driver who caused it all, drove away as if he had no concerns.

“It hurts me to think there are people out who could be so heartless and do this to another driver, what if I had a child in the car or a senior, this might be a different story," Benyard said.

She was able to walk away from the crash, but she we left with broken bones in her hand and is now experiencing back problems.

She was on her way to work to care for a 93-year old. The college student is from Jacksonville but attends FAMU as a pharmacy student.

The SUV was Benyard's first car, a vehicle she planned to use through her years in school.

“This could now put a hold on my education," she said. "I have multiple doctor appointments because I’m still in pain."

Florida Highway Patrol is investigating and needs any information they can get from who may have seen this hit and run this past Sunday. Troopers believe someone knows the driver who left the scene and believes he may be talking.