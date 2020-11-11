Collection of saliva COVID-19 tests underway at Beaches test site, could open door to expanded information about virus in individuals

Participation in the clinical trial is voluntary, but could help researchers understand the virus better and aid in creation of new vaccines.

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — A Coronavirus test site in Neptune Beach is collecting saliva samples from patient volunteers for a clinical trial that could determine the accuracy of the less-invasive form of testing and lead to expanded knowledge of the virus.

Currently, most COVID tests being conducted nationwide are polymerase chain reaction (PCR) nasal swab tests, considered the "gold standard" by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

PCR swab tests, which typically take a couple days to yield results, are understood to be much more accurate than antigen rapid tests which provide a result in hours or even minutes.

Saliva PCR tests, which are still being researched, are thought to possibly also yield very accurate results while being far less invasive and less risky for the healthcare workers conducting them.

"If we can get testing to the stage where we're only needing that saliva, that's better for everybody," said Dr. Matthew Thompson, Chief Operating Officer of Telescope Health.

Working with partner Protean BioDiagnostics, an Orlando-based innovative diagnostics company, Telescope Health is soliciting volunteers at the test site in the former Kmart Shopping Center at 540 Atlantic Blvd. in Neptune Beach to participate in a clinical trial.

The goal of the trial is two-fold: to determine whether saliva PCR tests are as accurate as nasal swab tests, and to gather an expanded amount of information that could aid in understanding the virus and lead to more effective vaccines.

"This clinical trial will allow us to use a new technology called next generation sequencing to determine not only if the virus is present, but has the virus mutated?" Thompson said. "Not only will we know if you have the infection or not, we're going to know exactly what mutation you had, other potential viruses that are coming along with COVID-19, and potential information that can aid in vaccines."

The company is offering gift cards to volunteers, who are given both the nasal swab test and the saliva test. In order to participate, a patient must have either been exposed to the virus or be showing symptoms.

Thompson said it's a unique opportunity to gain a wealth of knowledge about COVID-19 that could assist researchers dealing with the pandemic in the coming months and even years.

"This information is actually unpacking all the genetic information of the virus," he said. "How we can use that information to create vaccines that specifically target those mutations? And also, why are some people getting sicker than others, and why are some areas rapidly spreading more?"