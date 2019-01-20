As the cold air continues to blast in, temperatures are expected to drop near 30 degrees through the night Sunday into Monday.

Here are four cold weather shelters opening in the area:

Duval County:

1) City Rescue Mission

-Location: 234 West State St.

-Open when temperatures drop below 40 degrees

-Opens at 2:30 p.m.

-Hot meal provided

-Accepting donations of socks, jackets, blankets (Can be dropped off at shelter location)



2) Salvation Army

-900 West Adams St.

-Open on Sunday night (1/20) and Monday night (1/21) starting at 6:30 p.m.

-Dinner and breakfast provided



3) Sulzbacher Center

-Location: 611 E. Adams St.

-Breakfast provided

-More information: http://sulzbacherjax.org/





Putnam County:

1) Palatka Christian Service Center,

-Location: 2600 Peters St., Palatka

-Open on Sunday night (1/20) and Monday night (1/21)

-Palatka Christian Service Center is in need of volunteers to help out on these nights in addition to food to feed those who come to the shelter, to have a warm meal. 386-328-0984

-More information can be found here: https://www.facebook.com/PutnamCountyEM