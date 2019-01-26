Several cold weather shelters are open Friday night as temperatures are as a light freeze hits the First Coast.

See below for a list of cold weather shelters and their counties.



Duval County

City Rescue Mission

Where: 234 W. State St.



Opens at 2:30 p.m. or when temperatures drop below 40 degrees

Hot meals will be provided and the facility is accepting donations of socks, jackets and blankets.

Salvation Army

Where: 900 W. Adams St.

Dinner and breakfast will be provided.

Sulzbacher Center

Where: 611 E. Adams St.

Breakfast will be provided.



Putnam County :

Palatka Christian Service Center,

Where: 2600 Peters St., Palatka

Warms meals will be provided.

The facility will remain open through Jan. 27.