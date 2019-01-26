Several cold weather shelters are open Friday night as temperatures are as a light freeze hits the First Coast.
See below for a list of cold weather shelters and their counties.
Duval County
City Rescue Mission
Where: 234 W. State St.
Opens at 2:30 p.m. or when temperatures drop below 40 degrees
Hot meals will be provided and the facility is accepting donations of socks, jackets and blankets.
Salvation Army
Where: 900 W. Adams St.
Dinner and breakfast will be provided.
Sulzbacher Center
Where: 611 E. Adams St.
Breakfast will be provided.
Putnam County:
Palatka Christian Service Center,
Where: 2600 Peters St., Palatka
Warms meals will be provided.
The facility will remain open through Jan. 27.