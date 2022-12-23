List: Cold weather shelters along the First Coast

Here's where you can go if you need a warm place to stay or a hot meal.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We've been waiting all week for what's coming Friday. The strongest cold front we've had in six years will cross through southeast Georgia and northeast Florida Friday and temperatures will crash throughout the day.

Cold temperatures are expected to hang around Sunday as well.

First United Methodist Church of St. Augustine at 118 King Street (Pumpkin Church) will open its doors at 8 p.m. for shelter Friday and on Dec. 24 at 9 p.m. On Sunday night doors will open at 8 p.m.

A cold weather shelter opened at St. Paul's by the Sea Episcopal Church at the beaches, and it's using new funding from the Atlantic Beach City Commission. The temporary sleeping areas on the St. Paul’s by the Sea Campus opened at noon and will stay open through noon Monday.

Women and families in the Downtown Jacksonville area seeking shelter from the cold can go to Sulzbacher Village at 5455 Springfield Blvd., and men can go to Sulzbacher’s Downtown Campus at 611 East Adams St.