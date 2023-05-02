Colby Harris is cycling for a great cause

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Colby Harris, a Fernandina Beach resident, is prepping for the Cycle of Grit. It's a one hundred mile bike ride from San Marco in Jacksonville to Fernandina Beach and then back to Jacksonville.
Harris is cycling to raise money so that undeserved kids from around the First Coast can attend the Grit summer camp at Jacksonville University. Sponsors will donate money for every mile Harris finishes.
"It's funny, I've heard from some people they're like no I couldn't do this," says Colby Harris. "I said what if you had this cause. What if you could help someone have the opportunity to go to a summer camp, escape their situation, see something new?"
Harris says he grew up going to summer camp, but the reality is not all kids have that same opportunity. He believes we can all agree that summer is the best time for some, but it is also the toughest. Harris says we have kids in our backyard in Jacksonville who are not guaranteed a hot meal or someone to hang out with.
One of the stories he holds closet to his heart came from a camper last year who said he wished Harris and a couple of the staffers were his brothers.
"I grew up with two older brothers," he explained. "So, I know the power of having some guys who always had my back and looking out for me. And to hear that from him, it just meant a lot to know that we had an impact on him and that he was going to take the things that we had taught him and lead a better life, and we were going to be in his life for the rest of his life."
Harris says the number one thing people are worried about now of days is the next generation. What will they look like? What will they be like? How will they act? What principles will they live by? He believes Grit Camp is really revolutionizing the way we prepare and educate our youth for the future.
Harris will start his one hundred mile ride on Friday, May 12 at 5 a.m. He hopes to complete the Cycle of Grit in ten hours.
Grit Camp is being held at Jacksonville University. It's an eight-week camp that starts May 29. Harris says they have raised about $17,000.
If you would like to support the cause go to cycleofgrit.com.