Coastal Health District offering free testing on National HIV Testing Day

National HIV Testing Day is a day to emphasize and encourage HIV testing.

Coastal Health District HIV Prevention Program in partnership with Walgreens is offering free HIV testing events in Chatham and Glynn counties on National HIV Testing Day, which is June 27.

This year’s NHTD events will be held at these Walgreens locations in Chatham and Glynn counties:

2109 E. Victory Drive, Savannah

11509 Abercorn Street, Savannah

4210 Augusta Road, Garden City

4575 Altama Avenue, Brunswick

A follow-up visit will be scheduled for anyone who tests positive, and counseling will be made available to those individuals.

Individuals who get tested at any of the Coastal Health District NHTD event locations on June 27 will receive a $10 gift card.

This year’s theme is “HIV Testing is Self-care.” Self-care to promote physical and mental health has been a predominant theme during the pandemic.

"This National HIV Testing Day, we encourage people to get tested and know their HIV status to help them stay healthy," said the Coastal Health District in a statement.

"Getting tested for HIV has never been easier. In addition to free testing at health departments and outreach events, we now offer free self-test kits that can be used at home."