As the bright Florida sun bears down upon the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers football team during practice, about 350-miles away from home, the conditions couldn’t be more different as Hurricane Florence bears down on the Carolina coast.

The Chanticleers evacuated from South Carolina on Wednesday, hours after they won a rescheduled football game vs Campbell in North Carolina. Now, the team will call Jacksonville, Florida home until their university reopens or they leave for the next game scheduled to be played on Saturday in Louisiana.

“It’s hard and it is difficult,” Coastal Carolina head football coach Joe Moglia told First Coast News. “We didn’t get all this straightened out until Monday night. Tuesday, we were on our way to Raleigh, and we played a game [on Wednesday]. After the game, we got on buses and made our way to Jacksonville.”

Among the evacuees, according to Moglia, nearly 200 people including players, coaches, team staff, family members and some furry friends.

“The reason we picked Jacksonville is because it was out of harm’s way. Frankly, it was a great place for us to go where we knew everyone would be safe and other members of our team and our players' families could get here if they needed to,” Moglia said. “The first priority we have is to protect your sons and your loved ones.”

“We are trained to adapt and adjust no matter what situation we are in,” said Coastal Carolina player and Jacksonville-native E.J. Porter. “It is definitely a tough situation knowing about the hurricane going on back in South Carolina.”

Porter isn’t the only Florida native on the team. Senior quarterback Kilton Anderson is from Naples and he says the team is prepared.

“They packed their essentials like video games. We got the new Spiderman and Fortnite. You know, the essentials. Also, three pairs of clothes including shorts and socks,” Anderson said.

“It’s a place I've grown to call home ever since I have lived in Coastal Carolina. You miss your own bed and the comfort of your home. You just have to adjust, adapt and hope you go back to a place that isn’t too destroyed,” Anderson said.

“Back home, I just want ya’ll to know we are thinking of ya’ll and praying for you all,” Porter said.

The Chanticleers next game is 7 p.m. next Saturday at Louisiana-Lafayette.

© 2018 WTLV