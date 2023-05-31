Coast Guard suspends search for missing cruise ship passenger

Ronnie Peale Junior, 35, was on board Carnival Magic when he is believed to have fallen overboard early on the morning of Monday, May 29.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORFOLK, Va. — The Coast Guard suspended the search Wednesday for a missing 35-year-old man who went overboard from a cruise ship as it was returning to Norfolk over the Memorial Day Weekend.

Ronnie Peale Junior, 35, was on board Carnival Magic when he is believed to have fallen overboard early on the morning of Monday, May 29, approximately 150 miles off the coast of Jacksonville, Florida.

Coast Guard crews searched more than 5,171 square miles and 60 hours.

The Coast Guard launched air crews and deployed the Coast Guard Cutter Escanaba for search and rescue efforts from the air and on the water. U.S. Navy ships and aircraft in the region also helped in the search efforts, the Coast Guard said.

Lt. Cmdr. Christopher Hooper, Coast Guard District Seven search and rescue mission coordinator, said in part: “The decision to suspend the active search efforts pending further development is never one we take lightly. We offer our most sincere condolences to Mr. Peale’s family and friends."

Carnival Magic arrived in Norfolk on Tuesday morning. 13News Now learned Wednesday that the FBI Norfolk office is now the lead investigating agency, as is typical with incidents on the high seas.