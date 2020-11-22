x
Coast Guard searching for man who fell into water at Blount Island

The Coast Guard was notified at 3 a.m. that a 42-year-old man fell into the water while transiting from the vessel to a barge without wearing a lifejacket.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a man who went missing after falling overboard near Blount Island Sunday, according to a news release. 

The Coast Guard was notified at 3 a.m. that a 42-year-old man fell into the water while transiting from the vessel to a barge without wearing a lifejacket. He did not resurface, the Coast Guard said. 

Florida Fish & Wildlife, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department and the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office are all assisting in the search. 

Stay with First Coast News for more updates on this developing story.