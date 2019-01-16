The partial government shutdown is having a ripple effect, leaving thousands of workers without pay.

The paychecks of military retirees are also being impacted.

A retired Coast Guard veteran living in Arlington is among 50,000 retirees who could miss out on a retirement check.

Barry Major retired from the Coast Guard in 1991 and bought a house in Arlington. His $1,500 retirement check goes towards paying for this house.

When Major is not home, you can find him at the Jim Fortuna senior center.

He wanted to help when he heard active Coast Guard members were not getting paid.

“I was thinking I could find someone who was enlisted and at least pay their electricity, but then I find out that my paycheck is going to be affected,” Major said.

Major is puzzled, trying to figure out what to do if he misses out on a large chunk of his income.

“I’m very frugal, but I’m more frugal now that this is coming up. First thing I’ll start doing is figuring out my nickels and dimes and how I can make it for another month or so.”

It’s a mystery that Major and 50,000 other retirees could face if the shutdown continues into February.

It can only be resolved if the Department of Homeland Security is given the funding needed.

“The US is like a spiderweb. Somehow a hole has been punched in the spiderweb that’s putting strain on the rest of the spiderweb.”

Major thinks the puzzle surrounding this government shutdown can be solved soon.

“This is not a big thing, I think they can dissolve this easily, it shouldn’t be that hard to dissolve.”

Major was told by Navy Federal Credit Union he’ll be okay if he misses one payment, but there’s uncertainty if this shutdown continues into next month.