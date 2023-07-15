Coast Guard reports back-to-back rescues off coast of St. Augustine

The Mayport Search & Rescue crew rescued 4 people Friday. Saturday, they assisted 3 people whose boat had capsized, after they were saved by good Samaritans.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The Coast Guard Station Mayport Search & Rescue crew assisted in the rescue of seven people between Friday and Saturday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard Southeast.

On Friday, the crew assisted four people who were on a 24-foot boat that had broken down in the water. They were 46 miles off the shore of St. Augustine.

No one was injured.

In the second case, which took place on Saturday, a vessel capsized and three people went into the water. A good Samaritan helped to save them.

The Search & Rescue team responded and brought the three people to a local marina.

No injuries were reported.

A commercial salvage company is working on recovering the boat.

"All mariners in each case had on life jackets, which is very important for your safety on the water," said Petty Officer 3rd Class Wayne Ballard, a machinery technician at Coast Guard Station Mayport. "I recommend all mariners have scheduled maintenance done as you would for your car before heading out on the water to ensure you have a safe trip."