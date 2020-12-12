Coast Guard rescues boater from vessel taking on water off Dunedin

Crews used a dewatering pump to remove the water, identify the source of the flooding and tow the vessel back to a marina in Tierra Verde.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — A boater was rescued by the Coast Guard after their boat started to flood 27 miles offshore of Dunedin late Friday night.

The Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg crew says they received a call around 11 p.m. from the boater that their pumps were not keeping up with the water.

Crews used a P6 dewatering pump to remove the water, identify the source of the flooding and tow the vessel back to a marina in Tierra Verde, according to a news release. A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew and a Good Samaritan also responded.

The Coast Guard is encouraging all mariners to have a marine-band radio and safety gear, such as life jackets, for emergencies.

