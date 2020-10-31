Coast Guard rescues 3 people offshore of the St. Johns River Inlet

Three people were rescued by the Coast Guard near the St. Johns River Inlet.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Three people were rescued by the Coast Guard Saturday after the personal watercraft they were on was pulled out offshore of the St. Johns River Inlet, according to a release from the Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville was called to the scene at 12:52 p.m. by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. JSO told the Coast Guard the personal watercraft was pulled offshore with three people on it. A call from the group on board had dropped, the Coast Guard said.

The Coast Guard said the JSO assisted in the rescue. A JSO helicopter crew arrived at the scene and helped a Coast Guard Mayport crew locate the group on the watercraft.

The Coast Guard said the personal watercraft had an entangled line in the prop, disabling it.

The Coast Guard towed the personal watercraft and took all three people safely back to Morningstar Marina, according to the news release.