Coast Guard rescue crew assists 2 men near Sarasota Bay

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Coast Guard rescue crew was dispatched to help two men near Sarasota Bay late Monday.

The Station Cortez crew was sent to assist George Anair, 92, and Grey Chilton, 79, according to a news release. Their 21-foot boat had run aground around 11 p.m., according to officials.

Anair and Chilton were transported to Trailer Estates Marina with no reported injuries, officials said.

The crew was called out after one of the men's wives said they were late returning from their trip, officials said.

“Fortunately, the vessel operator made proper use of their emergency signaling devices to help our crews locate them fast considering the pending weather," said Matthew Thompson, the Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg commander, in a statement.

"We urge all mariners to remain vigilant, check the weather and have the proper safety equipment on board their vessel.”