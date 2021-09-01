x
Coast Guard rescues 3 people from flooding boat near Anna Maria Island

About 2 feet of water was reported on board.
Credit: U.S. Coast Guard
A Coast Guard Station Cortez 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew took three crew members off a 70-foot commercial fishing vessel taking on water and transferred them to a dock in Cortez, Florida, Jan. 8, 2021.

ANNA MARIA, Fla. — Three people were rescued from a boat that took on about 2 feet of water in the Gulf of Mexico.

The Coast Guard responded just before 8 p.m. Friday to a 70-foot fishing boat located about two miles west of Anna Maria Island, according to a news release.

The three mariners were picked up from the flooding boat and taken to a dock in Cortez, Florida, with no medical issues. They reported pumps on the boat were unable to keep up with the amount of water coming on board.

The Coast Guard says the boat will be monitored for possible pollution in the water.

