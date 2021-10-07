Coast Guard begins second day of searching for missing diver off Jacksonville's coast

In addition to a Coast Guard vessel and a C130 airplane, there are about a dozen private boats helping in the search for Timmy Obi.

The search for a missing diver off Jacksonville's coast is continuing for a second day.

Members of the US Coast Guard are out on the water searching two different zones for 37-year-old Timmy Obi. He went missing early Saturday afternoon, Timmy Obi's brother Ryan Obi told First Coast News.

Ryan Obi said his brother was diving off a boat and probably came back up and couldn’t see the boat.

The Coast Guard is using a cutter boat as well as a C130 for the search. Another C130 is en route from Miami to relieve the one currently in the air.

The Coast Guard is searching the two zones pictured below:

There are more than 10 private vessels that are helping in the search. If anyone is assisting with the search, they are asked to monitor Channel 16 for information.

Boaters are asked to use caution because of the increased number of boats in the area.