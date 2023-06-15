Closures, cancellations due to severe weather on the First Coast

NAS JAX - Due to a severed cable, all inbound/outbound calls to/from NAS Jax are unavailable at this time. Calls made within the base and DSN calling remain operational. The Region Dispatch Center (RDC) is therefore unable to receive 911 calls from base phones. If you have an emergency, please call the RDC at 904-270-3700. If you dial 911 from your cell, it will go to the City of Jacksonville Dispatch. You will need to tell them you are on NAS Jax. Lastly, if a fire alarm is going off in your building, take appropriate action, but follow up with a call to the RDC at 904-270-3700. Do not assume they will be notified.