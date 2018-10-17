Nothing is a better pair than cops and donuts.

Except maybe donating to the less fortunate and fighting a crime.

A Krispy Kreme Doughnuts delivery van was stolen from Lake City on Tuesday and was recovered in Clearwater.

On board were dozens of untouched donuts were on board. The manager of the Krispy Kreme gave the donuts to the officers who took some with them but donated the majority to the homeless feeding that takes place adjacent to their station in Clearwater each night.

According to a spokesperson with the Lake City Police Department, the truck was unlocked and in the process of making deliveries to local stores with donuts when it was stolen.

No arrests in the case have been made at this time.

