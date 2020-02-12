Police say they ran away from a youth shelter.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Have you seen these missing children? That's the question Clearwater police are asking.

Investigators say they ran away from a youth shelter on Union Street. And, authorities are hoping for help finding them to make sure they're safe.

A city spokesperson says their names are Lilli Fako, Autumn Hughes, Davin Hert and Nevaeh Baldwin. They range in age from 12 to 16. Anyone who sees them is asked to call police at 727-562-4242.

No foul play is suspected.

