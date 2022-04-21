Fire at medical marijuana dispensary hampers traffic on US 19 in Clearwater

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A fire at a medical marijuana dispensary in Clearwater caused traffic headaches Thursday on U.S. Highway 19, authorities said.

Clearwater Fire & Rescue Department crews were dispatched to the fire at MÜV Dispensary Clearwater. A spokesperson said the flames were contained to the outside of the building, with no fire extending into the building itself.

Luckily, nobody was hurt.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Firefighters asked drivers to use caution when driving in the northbound lanes of US-19 south of Curlew Road.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.