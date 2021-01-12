Police officer, 3 others killed in Clayton County | Here is what we know

This is what we know about the domestic violence situation that left three people and a suspect dead.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A night of violence in Clayton County left a police officer and three others dead. Here is what we know about the shooting that killed Clayton County Field Training Officer Henry Laxson, two women and a suspect.

How it started

Clayton County Police received a call advising there was a drive-by shooting near the 3600 block of Jervis Court, Rex, Georgia around 8:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 30. A second call said there was a woman lying motionless in the yard. A third call came in stating a child was shot at a secondary location.

When officers responded

After multiple calls to police were received, officers were on the scene and were trying to locate the woman and child. The child took officers to the scene and were met with gunfire from the suspect, striking two officers. Officers fired back and killed the suspect.

Officer killed

Clayton County Field Training Officer Henry Laxson was shot and killed during the exchange of gunfire. He was taken to Piedmont Henry Hospital where he died.

Suspended Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill, who knew the officer called him "one of Clayton’s finest." He added: "Laxson far exceeded all expectations of what an ideal police officer should be."

Chief Kevin Roberts said: "Definitely emotional. These men and women do an honorable job every day. My heart aches for every police officer and their family that goes through these type of things. These things just shouldn't happen."

According to the Clayton County Police Department's Facebook page, Laxson was promoted to his current position in October.



Gov. Brian Kemp took to twitter to offer his condolences: "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, colleagues, and friends. Laxson is said to be one of Clayton’s finest and best officers."

Officer injured

A second officer, identified as Alex Chandler, was shot in the hand and taken to Grady Hospital. Authorities said his injuries were non-life threatening.

What they discovered

Once they determined the suspect was killed and the scene was secure, police located two deceased women who had been killed prior to the exchange with the suspect. The 12-year-old was taken to the hospital in critical condition. They are calling it a domestic violence situation. The identities of the other victims have not been released. Their relations are also unknown at this time.

What's next?