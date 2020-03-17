Children are still getting their lunch while school is out of session. This week, some local districts are handing out curbside meals after the state shut down all schools due to concern over coronavirus.

The school district says they handed out nearly 575 meals on Monday. One family took advantage as there is still some uncertainty about when they’ll return to school.

“It’s all uncharted waters,” Daniel Beese said.

Beese says he and his family are relaxing as worry over coronavirus leads to schools shutting down.

While school doors are closed, the Clay County School District served lunch. Meals and books are available to anyone ages 18 and under at some Clay County schools throughout the district.

Sheree Cagle, principal at Charles E. Bennett Elementary, says she’s excited to continue providing for children when they need it.

“We’re all OK," Cagle said. "Not only does food provide nourishment for the body, but it’s an emotional and mental pickup. We’re all in this together, and we’re going to be perfectly fine."

Breakfast will be served from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and lunch will be served from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Duval County Schools say the district will feed lunch to students at all schools, not including charters, starting March 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Beese says he is happy the district is helping in any way they can.

“I think it’s a good idea for the families that have this extra burden on them that they’re not accustomed to,” Beese said.

Clay County Schools is encouraging students to read books and use online learning platforms while they are not in school.

The district says due to federal regulations, they will not be providing meal services during spring break from March 23 to March 30.

A menu for this week can be found here.

