ELECTION RESULTS: Clay, Duval half-cent sales tax

Both Clay County and Duval County are looking to pass a half-cent sales tax designed to help aid both public school systems.

In Clay County, it's expected to help fund building and technology upgrades and improve security. It is expected to collect more than $13 million a year over the next 30 years, so a total of more than $400 million.

In Duval County, the half-cent sales tax increase is a tax that is designed to benefit Duval County Public Schools by helping them pay for construction and repairs.