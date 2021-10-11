Clay deputies looking for missing 80-year-old man with Alzheimer's

He was last seen wearing a blue Columbia Jacket and khaki pants driving a dark grey 2016 Kia Sorento with FL tag 3796JB.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a missing 80-year-old man who has Alzhiemer's.

Deputies say Charles Mckinley is around 6-feet tall, 170 pounds, and has a mustache, gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue Columbia Jacket and khaki pants driving a dark gray 2016 Kia Sorento with FL tag 3796JB.

He was reportedly last seen driving his vehicle around 11:07 a.m. in the area of SR-16 and CR-218. CCSO says he also has his dog with him, a brown Boxer.