After a year, Clay County still working to bring back curbside recycling services

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — It's been almost a year since the suspension of the curbside collection of recyclables in Clay County.

The switch to drop-off recycling began on August 16, 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and national shortage of commercially licensed drivers, significantly reducing Waste Management’s workforce.

The lack of temporary workers added to the staff shortage.

The county says curbside recycling will resume in Clay County when Waste Management (WM) is fully staffed for all Clay County routes. They need 42 licensed commercial drivers for the residential garbage, yard trash, and recycling routes.

For the dual-stream recycling alone, 26 people, including 13 drivers and 13 helpers are needed. WM says it continues to offer a $5,000 signing bonus as part of their recruiting effort for Clay County.

As of the last report, Waste Management has a shortfall of 11 drivers due to the COVID-19 pandemic, along with the national labor shortage for commercially licensed drivers.

"Each commissioner, the county manager, and county staff continue to work diligently to identify a viable alternative solution for providing all curbside collection services, garbage, yard waste, and recycling for residents in the unincorporated areas of Clay County and Keystone Heights," said Annaleasa Winter, Public Information Officer for Clay County.

"The results of the recent Solid Waste Study were presented to the BCC in May and commissioners are considering the best solutions for solid waste collection moving forward."

Drop-off Recycling Locations:

Fleming Island Library, 1895 Town Center Blvd., Fleming Island, open sunrise to sunset

Oakleaf Community Park, 3979 Plantation Oaks Blvd, Orange Park, open sunrise to sunset

Ronnie Van Zant Park, 2760 Sandridge Rd, Green Cove Springs, open sunrise to sunset

Sunrise Park, 7933 Sunrise Blvd, Keystone Heights, open sunrise to sunset

Walter Odum Park, 450 Parkwood Drive, Orange Park, open sunrise to sunset

Former Kingsley Lake Volunteer Fire Station, 6343 Seminole Street, open sunrise to sunset

Omega Park, 4317 CR 218, Middleburg, open sunrise to sunset

Established Drop-off Sites: