CLAY COUNTY, Fl -- Pictures of Angel, a blue pit, at the beach and playing with her owners are now just a memory.

"This was my baby," said Danielle, Penna. "My first child, which I feel I have lost."

Angel was in the custody of the Clay County Animal Services. According to its own records, the dog was picked up on Sept. 8 for biting another dog.

"They're saying that she bit the dog across the street," said Penna. "She got out, and ran to my neighbor's fence."

Angel was placed in quarantine at the Clay County Green Cove Springs facility for 10 days then they could pick her up.

Penna said she has had Angel since she was a puppy. She now has an offspring called Bella but she is angry about what happened to Angel.

"I am angry, betrayed. I just feel hurt, they could have at least notified us," she said.

She said she was never told that Angel would be euthanized by Clay Animal Care Services. Now her heart aches.

"I feel there's an emptiness because she is not here," she said, "That is my baby."

According to Animal Care Service records, on Sept.12 Penna told them she was going to reclaim Angel. Penna said she told them three times she wanted her dog back.

On Sept. 18 there was an issue about proof of ownership. Penna said she returned on Sept. 19 with Angel's medical records, proof of ownership and the $250 fee -- but it was too late.

"They did not give us any notice at all that they were going to euthanize my dog or anything at all," said Penna. "When I went to go pick her up, they told me that she was dead!"

First Coast News reached out to Clay County but it has not heard back.

