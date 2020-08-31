Clay County woman still trying to get back into home damaged by Hurricane Irma

Marlene Cooper remembers the damage from Irma to her Middleburg mobile home.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hurricane Irma left behind $17 billion in damage. September 2020 will mark three years since the storm and some Clay County residents are still rebuilding.

"It was uneven and the subfloor was damaged," Cooper said.

Irma left Cooper's home in bad shape and when she turned to FEMA for help, "I was denied," she said.

The Clay County homeowner then turned to the Florida Rebuild Program; it approved her for a $40,000 grant.

Instead of it being under the Disaster Recovery program, she was processed under the Housing Repair and Replacement Program.

"I expected something that would be safe," she said. "This is not safe."

In September 2019, she was approved and the program decided to replace her old mobile home with a new model.

The old mobile home was demolished in June and the new double-wide was installed in July.

"They say it is beautiful," she said.

It passed a final county inspection in August but Cooper claims it is not ready

'They're telling me it is ready to move in but it is not," said Cooper.

Cooper has a disability that requires her to use a walker fifty percent of the time, she claims her new home is not ADA ready.

"It is a hazard that ramp is going to collapse in a matter of months," she said.

Cooper said the floor, where the carpeting meets the wood floors, is uneven and a trip hazard.

"I've had so much anxiety from this," she said.

She has spent the past nine weeks in a hotel waiting to get back into her home.

It has been three years after Hurricane Irma Cooper is still living with the aftermath.