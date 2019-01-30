JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Clay Transit users pay a small fee to ride the transportation for the disadvantaged service buses. One user missed his doctor appointment because the service fee was $3 and all he had was $1.

Kevin Regula, 60, made an appointment to have Clay Transit pick him up and take him to his doctor's office; he has used the service numerous times.

The transportation service slogan is, "We will take you there," but Regula said in his case it did not happen.

"Oh I was mad," he said. "I was mad."

Since August 2017, the Navy Veteran has used Clay Transit to get him to doctor visits, this had never happened before.

"They denied me the transportation because I did not have the fare. It has always been a dollar," he said.

Tuesday when he tried to use the service the fare was three dollars. Regula said he only had one dollar.

"I told the driver this medical appointment is very important to me can't you get me there? He said no dispatch said no, so I had to get out," he said.

In December the Council on Aging ceased operations and a Jacksonville Transportation Authority contractor took over its operations.

A spokesperson said the fares were set by a local board long before the JTA took over.

The fare for trips within Orange Park is one dollar. For trips beyond Orange Park limits are three dollars, and if the passenger needed to travel to Jacksonville the fare is five dollars.

On Your Side was told that Regula was going to Fleming Island, outside of the Orange Park limits and when he made his appointment he was notified of the cost.

"If I had the three dollars I would have paid it and we would not be here," said Regula. "I was not beforehand notified."

He has since rescheduled his appointment. He said he's sharing his story about his Clay Transit experience hoping it doesn't happen to anyone else.