Clay County to start enforcing loud music law, will ticket drivers

Two days after Jacksonville police said it's going to start enforcing a state statute making it illegal to blast your music, Clay County says it will do the same.

Turn down for what?

Because the police may give you a ticket. Two days after the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said it's going to start enforcing a state law making it illegal to play your music too loud, Clay County authorities said Thursday it'll do the same.

Clay County Sheriff's Office posted the identical tweet Thursday that Jacksonville police posted on Tuesday which states the agency will begin enforcing the law July 1.

It's time to lower the volume on your car radio. Starting July 1, F.S.S. 316.3045 will become enforceable once again. What does this mean?

You will have to listen to your radio at a volume NOT plainly audible at a distance of 25 feet or more from your motor vehicle.

For reference, here are a few examples of things that are 25 feet long:

Four refrigerators vertically in a row

Five park benches

Four adult males

A two-car garage

Jacksonville lawyer John Phillips has represented clients in cases relating to loud music. Here's what he had to say:

“In addition to being irreconcilably vague, this law is ripe for racially biased enforcement,” Phillips said from his Jacksonville, Florida law office. “Further, the Florida Supreme Court has already been critical of the prior version of this law. It’s why JSO said ‘once again,’ as the prior version was held unconstitutional. It held 316.3045(1)(a) was invalid because it was an unreasonable restriction on the freedom of expression; (2) held that the statute was unconstitutionally overbroad, but not unconstitutionally vague; and (3) found that section 316.3045(3) was not severable from the remainder of the statute.”

"Police officers aren’t constitutional scholars- far from," Phillips said. "Making them enforce an illegal or poorly written law gives them a license to use it and abuse it. One of several concerns is police pulling over people of color for subjectively loud music and then finding evidence of other crimes or creating a confrontation that could end in tragedy- over music. The First Amendment doesn’t allow this restriction and the Florida Supreme Court has said it clearly.”

