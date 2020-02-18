You may see a few more cyclists on the roadways in the coming months in Clay County.

County Commissioners, and other officials, announced Tuesday that the county has been selected to host USA Cycling Amateur Road National Championship in 2020 and 2021.

"This is an exciting day," said Joel Lamp from Airstream Ventures. "We put in a lot of work in the last few weeks. USA Cycling said jump and we asked how high?"

The four-day event will be held June 25 through the 28th at various locations. Four different courses will be used.

Lamp says the championship will reportedly bring $2.3 million to the community with thousands of people expected to visit.

Clay County Tourism Department says that approximately 800 competitors and their families are expected to travel into the area, with an estimate of 4,000 hotel nights booked.

USA Cycling is the national governing body for bicycle racing in the United States. It covers the disciplines of road, track, mountain bike, cyclo-cross, and BMX across all ages and ability levels.