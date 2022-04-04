Clay County to add another recycling drop-off site

The new drop-off site will be at Omega Park in Middleburg.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSON, Tenn. — (The video above is from a previous report)

Clay County is adding a new recycling drop off site at Omega Park in Middleburg. The site will open on Friday, April 8.

The location will have two containers, one for flattened cardboard and the second for clean, mixed containers - this could mean plastic, tin and aluminum. The drop-off site, at 4317 County Road 218, will be open from sunrise to sunset, everyday.

Clay County has 12 drop off locations in total. Residents can bring their recycling to any of the locations during the designated hours.

Temporary Drop-off Locations:

Fleming Island Library, 1895 Town Center Blvd., Fleming Island, open 24/7

Former Kingsley Lake Volunteer Fire Station, 6343 Seminole Street, Kingsley Lake, open 24/7

Oakleaf Community Park, 3979 Plantation Oaks Blvd, Orange Park, open sunrise to sunset/ 7 days

Ronnie Van Zant Park, 2760 Sandridge Rd, Green Cove Springs, open sunrise to sunset/ 7 days

Sunrise Park, 7933 Sunrise Blvd, Keystone Heights, open sunrise to sunset/ 7 days

Walter Odum Park, 450 Parkwood Drive, Orange Park, open sunrise to sunset/ 7 days

Omega Park, 4317 County Road 218 Middleburg, open sunrise to sunset/ 7 days

Permanent Drop-off Sites: