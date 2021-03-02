Clay County teen reported missing, believed to be runaway

Kaitlyn G. Peoples was last seen at about 11:30 p.m. Monday in the 4500 block of Plantation Oaks Boulevard in the Oakleaf area.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl who is believed to have runaway from home.

According to the sheriff's office, Kaitlyn G. Peoples was last seen at about 11:30 p.m. Monday in the 4500 block of Plantation Oaks Boulevard in the Oakleaf area.

Kaitlyn is a Black female who is about 5'4'' and 135 lbs with black and brown braided hair. She has a nose and tongue piercing as well.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black leggings and a grey coat with a fur hood.

The sheriff's office said Kaitlyn had access to her mother's debit card could be heading to the airport.