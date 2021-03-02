Clay County teen reported missing, believed to be runaway

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl who is believed to have runaway from home.
According to the sheriff's office, Kaitlyn G. Peoples was last seen at about 11:30 p.m. Monday in the 4500 block of Plantation Oaks Boulevard in the Oakleaf area.
Kaitlyn is a Black female who is about 5'4'' and 135 lbs with black and brown braided hair. She has a nose and tongue piercing as well.
She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black leggings and a grey coat with a fur hood.
The sheriff's office said Kaitlyn had access to her mother's debit card could be heading to the airport.
If anyone has any information on Kaitlyn's whereabouts, they are urged to call 911 or 904-264-6512.