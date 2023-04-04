Clay County teen arrested for exposing himself to children, authorities say this isn’t the first time it’s happened

19-year-old Landen Hillman is charged on four counts of lewd exhibition and one count of luring or enticing a child.

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — A Clay County man has been arrested and faces charges for lewd exhibition, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The Forest Hammock HOA shared surveillance video of Landen Hillman last July walking around the Forest Hammock amenity center.

In the video, you can see him peek through the pool area and touch himself. A video that was very concerning to HOA President Michael Monahan.

“I mean a lot of families and children come out here in the morning and that’s when he decided to come on over here and do what he wanted to do," said Monahan.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says while someone made a report on this incident, the case was closed after officers reviewed the surveillance and saw no private parts shown.

The sheriff’s office says Hillman said it was a prank with his friends to act like he was touching himself.

But months later, police say Hillman’s actions continued. The most recent incident happening just last week.

“On March 27th just a few days ago a 15-year-old female reported that a man exposed himself to her in the Eagle Landing area deputies arrived on the scene and a report was written," said Hillman.

According to the police report, incident happened at Eagle Landing Amenity Center.

Another report says March 19, Hillman exposed himself on Red Oak Circle West, and prior to that he also exposed himself back on Oct. 1 at the intersection of Tynes Blvd and Eagle Rock Road.

Monahan says he wishes when this happened back in July 2022, more would have been done but says he’s glad there is now an arrest in the case.