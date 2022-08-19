Clay County teacher arrested, accused of aggravated child abuse after 'snapping' while changing an infant's diaper

Gabriel Quant, 41, was arrested Wednesday for child abuse after allegedly breaking an infant's leg, telling deputies he "snapped" changing the child's diaper.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla — Former Clay County teacher Gabriel Quant, 41, was arrested Wednesday, accused of cruelty toward a 1-month-old child and aggravated child abuse, according to an arrest report from St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office.

Quant was a Spanish teacher at Clay High School and was arrested after the 1-month-old child was brought to Wolfson Children’s Hospital on Tuesday with severe bruising on her buttocks and a broken left leg, according to the report.

The bruising spread toward the child's genitalia, consistent with repeated strikes and not a single strike, the report says.

Quant told deputies he had a difficult time changing the child's diaper and admitted to spanking the baby, the report continued.

Quant told deputies he'd been stressed recently as a result of his mother dying and had "snapped" while changing the child, lifting her up by the leg to spank her. Quant told investigators he did not realize the child had been injured.

Clay High School has suspended Quant. He posted $100,000 bond, according SJSO, and must stay away from the child.