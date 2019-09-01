CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County Schools is taking action against a bat infestation at Middleburg High School.

A spokesperson for the district says they are aware of the bat colony on/near the Middleburg campus, saying the bats normally reside in the bat houses behind the main building. However, during a basketball game Monday, a number of those bats made their way into the gym during the game, causing the game to be canceled.

The District's maintenance team is currently trying to locate where the bats are entering the building in an effort to solve the issue.

Because bats are a protected species, the District says they are complying with all state and federal regulations concerning bat protections.

They say the school's administration is monitoring the situation and all efforts are being made to ensure the safety of students, faculty and bats.