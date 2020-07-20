Clay County suspends recycling pickup due to staff shortage resulting from COVID-19 impacts

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — Clay County will begin temporarily suspending the collection of curbside recyclables starting Tuesday, citing impacts from COVID-19 resulting in staff shortages with its contracted waste hauler Advanced Disposal Services.
The temporary suspension will be in effect through July 31 when staff shortages will be reevaluated, according to a news release from the county. Customers will be notified if the suspension will be extended beyond July 31.
During the suspension, customers can do the following with their recyclables.
- Save and store recyclable containers until curbside collection resumes.
- Rinse and flatten plastic bottles and aluminum cans to save space in bins.
- Bring recyclables to the Recycling Center at the Rosemary Hill Solid Waste Management Facility in Green Cove Springs, or any of the four Environmental Convenience Centers in the county. For locations and hours, click here.
- Customers that are not able to store or transport recyclables, may place contained recyclables curbside on their regular garbage collection day, as a last resort, according to the county.