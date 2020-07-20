Clay County suspends recycling pickup due to staff shortage resulting from COVID-19 impacts

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — Clay County will begin temporarily suspending the collection of curbside recyclables starting Tuesday, citing impacts from COVID-19 resulting in staff shortages with its contracted waste hauler Advanced Disposal Services.

The temporary suspension will be in effect through July 31 when staff shortages will be reevaluated, according to a news release from the county. Customers will be notified if the suspension will be extended beyond July 31.