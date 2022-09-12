Clay County Sheriff's Office searching for missing 17-year-old

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Monday morning, the Clay County Sheriff's Office issued a missing juvenile alert for 17-year-old Charles Rowe Frank.
Charles was last seen on foot leaving from a residence in the 2100 block of Spinnaker Court around 6:00 p.m. Sunday in the Middleburg area, CCSO said.
Deputies say Rowe was wearing a blue shirt with a chicken on the back and brown and blue striped shorts.
If you have any information on Charles Rowe's whereabouts, please call CCSO non-emergency number at (904) 264 6512. You can also remain anonymous and submit a SaferWatch tip via the app.