Clay County Sheriff's Office searching for missing 17-year-old

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Monday morning, the Clay County Sheriff's Office issued a missing juvenile alert for 17-year-old Charles Rowe Frank.

Deputies say Rowe was wearing a blue shirt with a chicken on the back and brown and blue striped shorts.